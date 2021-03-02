Cameco (TSE:CCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.00

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$21.70, with a volume of 1190095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.26. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -162.61.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

