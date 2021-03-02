Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.98.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 215.41% and a negative net margin of 1,648.57%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.