Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $77.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 5,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,454. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $800,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.