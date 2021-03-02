Canaccord Genuity Cuts Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$200.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CJT. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.64.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

TSE CJT traded down C$1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$174.40. 191,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$207.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$206.19. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$250.01.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.