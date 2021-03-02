Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.71. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 26,080 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

