Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.57

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.57 and last traded at C$59.02, with a volume of 165430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.13.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

