Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.28

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$156.28 and traded as high as C$170.42. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$166.04, with a volume of 200,641 shares changing hands.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$193.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$172.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$156.28.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

