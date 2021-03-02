Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.