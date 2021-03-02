Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWB. Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.45.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB stock traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.55. 325,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,507. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$33.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.15.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.