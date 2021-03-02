Cantel Medical (CMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cantel Medical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.
Cantel Medical Company Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.