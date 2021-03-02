Cantel Medical (CMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cantel Medical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

