Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report sales of $268.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the highest is $273.70 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $288.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

CMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,649,000 after purchasing an additional 332,231 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 270,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 206,041 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMD opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $89.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

