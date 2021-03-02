Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
HTBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $30.10.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
Featured Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.