Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

