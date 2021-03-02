CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.16

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.16 and traded as high as C$7.99. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) shares last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 95,216 shares traded.

CWX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$617.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.94.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

