Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,281 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. 4,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,713. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.