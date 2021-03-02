Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of RWR stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $90.67. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $100.62.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

