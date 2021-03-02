Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 303.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

RWX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $37.38.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

