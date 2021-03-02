Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,247. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.33 and a 200-day moving average of $230.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

