Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,632 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 99,419 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the period.

Shares of IBML stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

