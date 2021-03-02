Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. 6,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,495. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.