Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 10.1% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $60,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.91. The company had a trading volume of 885,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,951,521. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.