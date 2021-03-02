Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $35.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.71 million to $36.12 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $32.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $148.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.79 million to $151.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.85 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $154.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

CPLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPLP opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

