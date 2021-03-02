Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0935 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $115,586.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00498178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00469952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

