Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR) Insider Acquires A$56,790.71 in Stock

Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR) insider James Douglas acquired 28,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,790.71 ($40,564.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.07.

Get Carbon Revolution alerts:

About Carbon Revolution

Carbon Revolution Limited designs, manufactures, and markets single piece carbon fiber wheels to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company's products are used in a range of transportation industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. It also provides associated engineering services, as well as sells tools related to wheels.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.