Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.81 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Cardano has a market cap of $38.47 billion and $7.81 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00276069 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001886 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010722 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

