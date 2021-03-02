Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.