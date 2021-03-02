Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $132.00 and last traded at $134.00. 777,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 398,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

