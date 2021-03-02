Cardlytics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,480 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 721% compared to the average daily volume of 424 call options.

CDLX stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 777,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,962. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

