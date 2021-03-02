Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$245.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.64.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

TSE CJT traded down C$1.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$174.40. 191,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. Cargojet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -36.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$207.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$206.19.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.