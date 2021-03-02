Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$225.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.64.

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$174.40. 191,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,860. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$207.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$206.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.76.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

