Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$240.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.64.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

CJT stock traded down C$1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$174.40. 191,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$207.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$206.19. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.76.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.