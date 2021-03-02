Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGJTF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.67.

CGJTF traded down $23.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.99. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.11. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

