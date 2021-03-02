Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to $245.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.67.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down $23.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.99. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average is $159.11. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

