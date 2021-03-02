Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cargojet from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.11. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

