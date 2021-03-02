Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Carlisle Companies worth $31,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 116,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,176 shares of company stock worth $5,136,067. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,575. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

