Carlos R. Quezada Purchases 750 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,282.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 78,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,765. The company has a market cap of $604.69 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

