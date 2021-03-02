Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUK. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 59,427 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 543,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

