Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce sales of $420.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.56 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $397.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAST. Stephens reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

