Carry (CRE) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Carry has a total market cap of $42.54 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 7,205,196,340 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

