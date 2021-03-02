Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Bought by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.94% of Carter Bankshares worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,214. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

CARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

