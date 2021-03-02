Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.38% of Carvana worth $1,390,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,533 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $1,575,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,919.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,882,239 shares of company stock valued at $721,412,898. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.19.

NYSE CVNA traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.04. 39,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,661. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $314.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.28 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

