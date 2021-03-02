Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.02. 540,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 805,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several brokerages have commented on CASA. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

