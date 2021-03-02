Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

CASA traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $673.76 million, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $347,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

