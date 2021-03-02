CasinoCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 100.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $50.70 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 907% higher against the US dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00514492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00078894 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002349 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,535,659 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,535,639 coins. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

