Caspian (CSP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,820.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $2,820.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00806922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

