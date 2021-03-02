Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CWQXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Castellum AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $$23.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.