Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Castle Biosciences worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,476,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,632,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $2,737,287.50. Insiders sold 338,185 shares of company stock worth $22,851,400 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

