Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 2,548,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,370,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

CSLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $309.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 167,680 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 563,011 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.