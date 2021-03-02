Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Catalent worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after buying an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $127.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

