CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the January 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CBSC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 25,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,759. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22. CB Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.