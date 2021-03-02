Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0058

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $9,827.26 and $70.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00819042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

